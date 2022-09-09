New She-Hulk Trailer Teases The Rest Of The Season, Gives Us A New Look At Charlie Cox's Daredevil

If you're willing to look past the spoilers for "The Sopranos," there's a lot of exciting things coming up in the remaining episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." For example, it looks like the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will be paying the Jade Giantess a visit as Jennifer Walters comes face-to-face with fellow superhero/lawyer Matt Murdock. But ahead of their meeting in an upcoming episode, Disney+ has dropped a new preview for their latest mighty Marvel series and it features a new look at that highly anticipated guest star.

In the latest teaser for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's breakout sitcom, Tatiana Maslany's hulking hero has to deal with a social media influencer trademarking the She-Hulk name for her own use. Jen tries to justify not trademarking the name herself by saying that Thor and Doctor Strange didn't have to do that, but her GLK&H co-worker Mallory Book, who is played by "Girls5eva" and "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry, reminds her that those are actually their real names.

But we all know the real reason you came here. It's time to shout at the (dare)devil. Check it out in the video below.