Charlie Cox Didn't Have To Lie About Spider-Man: No Way Home, Would Happily Return As Daredevil

Unlike certain other actors in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Charlie Cox didn't always have to lie about his return as a Marvel character from another movie or TV show outside the mainline MCU. Cox only had one scene to reprise his role as Matthew Murdock from Netflix's "Daredevil" series, and apparently, he was as much in the dark as the rest of us, at least for a while, about Marvel's plans to bring him back.

"Daredevil" premiered in April 2015 and was Netflix's first Marvel show. It lasted three seasons, one more than any of the other street-level Defenders (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist), but Netflix canceled the show in November 2018. After that, Cox's future as the Man Without Fear seemed uncertain, and it was a full three years before he made his reemergence as Murdock in "No Way Home."

In an interview with Supernova, Cox explained that he genuinely thought his time as Daredevil was done. Apparently, Marvel brought him in at a late stage to film his one "No Way Home" scene, which enabled the actor to maintain plausible deniability, since he really didn't know at first that they were planning to introduce him into the MCU (along with his costar, Vincent D'Onofrio, who showed up on Disney+ as Kingpin in "Hawkeye.") Cox said: