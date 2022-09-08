Did She-Hulk Just Confirm The Existence Of A Major Marvel Character In The MCU?

Warning: The following article discusses spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

Well, you know the drill by now: Another day means another round of fresh speculation concerning the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Never mind that fans have been burned many a time before by leaping to conclusions that weren't necessarily as cut-and-dry as they might've hoped — remember the hype surrounding Evan Peters' appearance in "WandaVision," only for all those dreams of the X-Men waltzing into the MCU to turn into Ralph Bohner? Or "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" seemingly capitulating to all those fan-casts for John Krasinski to take on the role of Reed Richards, only for the alternate universe character to find himself, ah, a bit stretched out instead?

Anyway, all of these past examples of lessons learned should probably run through every fan's mind before anyone jumps the gun and starts setting their expectations way too high all over again with the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" ... but where would the fun be in that?

In a refreshing change of pace from most other Marvel installments, "She-Hulk" has remained largely unconcerned with keeping the arc of the overall franchise moving. Sure, it's self-aware about all of its cameos and references, even going so far as to expand the universe even further by laying the groundwork for some exciting new additions. But in all likelihood, nobody expected any major reveals or confirmations from the show teased from the start as a half-hour legal comedy.

Of course, that's not stopping viewers from going all-in anyway. This time, the breathless discourse revolves around a certain Marvel character whom fans have clamored for time and time again. That's right, folks. I'm afraid we're talking about Mephisto again.