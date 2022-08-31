Doctor Strange 2 Originally Featured A Post-Credits Scene That Teased The Fantastic Four

Marvel's First Family may be late to the party, but their debut is inevitable. The MCU continues to expand, pulling in more and more A-list actors to portray what are, at this point, largely C-list comic characters. This is not a knock on these less popular heroes — Moon Knight for life — especially considering the fact that Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy were hardly household names before the MCU turned them into superstars.

The point being: Marvel is pulling deep from those back issue bins because it already used the big guns. However, there are still those characters brought back under the company's umbrella by the Disney/Fox deal, namely, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Between introducing mutants into the already well-established MCU and existing in the long shadow cast by certain unforgettable performances in the Fox films, debuting Marvel's Marvelous Mutants will be no easy feat.

The Fantastic Four, on the other hand, are far simpler to bring into the fold. With three bad movies already (not to mention the unreleased one) and tons of comic stories left untold, Marvel's First Family obviously deserves a proper adaptation. "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman has been tapped to direct, but a cast has yet to be announced.

We'll have to wait and see who will play Reed Richards when the Fantastic Four finally does show up in the MCU. Marvel has shown a particular gift for casting these movies, so it's pretty easy to trust they'll find the right actors for the job. Personally, I can't wait to see my own favorite FF character, Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.