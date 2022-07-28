Kevin Feige Has High Standards For The New Fantastic Four Film

Kevin Feige has finally revealed that the overarching narrative of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dubbed "The Multiverse Saga," with plans for the next three to four years of films. Feige brought a slew of title announcements to San Diego Comic Con 2022, including the revelation that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" would mark the end of Phase 4. The full lineup for Phase 5 was shown, giving fans a peek at what will come in the future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6.

For now, we know Marvel's Phase 6 features a new take on "Fantastic Four" slated for release in 2024 and two "Avengers" films in 2025. All three of these films could be considered team-up films, with the "Fantastic Four" kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU. The current release date of "Fantastic Four" would mark nearly ten years since the release of Josh Trank's "Fant4stic," which attempted to modernize Marvel's first family until behind-the-scenes drama ultimately sealed the film's fate. This upcoming "Fantastic Four" differentiates itself from the rest because of its place within a shared universe of Marvel characters. Feige is approaching the project with an understanding of the comics' vast history that comes with a property like "The Fantastic Four."