Marvel's New Fantastic Four Movie Will Be Directed By WandaVision's Matt Shakman

In the comic book world, the Fantastic Four are known as Marvel's first family, but at this point, they're some of the last major heroes to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We still don't know who will be playing the new incarnations of these beloved characters in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie, but at least we know who's going to be in the director's chair, per Deadline: Matt Shakman, the filmmaker behind every episode of "WandaVision" and several episodes of "Game of Thrones" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Fox delivered two "Fantastic Four" movies back in the 2000s, and the studio tried and failed to reboot the franchise in 2015, meaning there have been three attempts already (well, four, if you count Roger Corman's unreleased 1994 film) at bringing the Fantastic Four to the big screen. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, however, it raised hopes that Marvel would finally be able to do the Fantastic Four right on celluloid.

Marvel officially announced the development of a new "Fantastic Four" movie in late 2020, with "Spider-Man" trilogy filmmaker Jon Watts attached to direct, but a few months later, Watts stepped away from the project. Now a new report says Shakman will step in to fill that void.