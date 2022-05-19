Godzilla And The Titans Series Will Be Directed By WandaVision Helmer Matt Shakman

I'm thrilled because Shakman is the director behind some of the best "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episodes to date. This is the guy who gave us "The Gang Dances Their A**** Off," "Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games," and "Charlie Work," and now he's going to be directing a "Godzilla" series. That's about as big of a jump up the blockbuster ladder as you can go, but Shakman's more than proved he has the chops with his work on "WandaVision." After all, what is Godzilla if not just radiation persevering?

Here's the official synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the "Monsterverse" series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series was co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, with both serving as executive producers and Black serving as showrunner. They will executive produce alongside Shakman, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho, who own the Godzilla character, have licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

There are four films in the rebooted "Monsterverse" so far: 2014's "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island" from 2017, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" from 2019, and the 2021 movie "Godzilla vs. Kong." In addition to the live-action "Monsterverse" series, there is also a "Skull Island" anime series currently in the works over at Netflix.

I know it's a long shot, but maybe Shakman can give some of the "Sunny" gang a call to come help fight kaiju. We already know that Charlie Day would be down to star in something else with giant monsters, so maybe it's about time for Godzilla to take on The Gang. Gail the Snail vs. Mothra. The McPoyles vs. Rodan. Let's get weird.