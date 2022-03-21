Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Getting A Sequel, Will Shoot Later This Year

As if it wasn't enough to have one mega monster back on the scene, we've got two. The currently untitled sequel to last year's "Godzilla vs. Kong" is set to shoot in Australia later this year, according to government agency Screen Queensland. As reported by Deadline, State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed that filming will begin in Queensland before the year is out, and will span the Gold Coast and the southeast area of Australia.

In 2021, director Adam Wingard — who is perhaps best known for his work in the horror space alongside writer Simon Barrett — told the outlet he would "absolutely love to continue" with the franchise, so it seems he has some ideas to further the monster story in the upcoming sequel. "The clear starting point we teed up (in 'GVK'), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there," he explained to the outlet. "This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level."

This sequel marks the fifth film in Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse franchise — and so far, the details of the new film's plot have been kept under wraps. The previous entry, "Godzilla vs. Kong," followed the story of King Kong's protectors as they attempt to bring the ape to safety. However, their plan is thwarted when the primate ends up in Godzilla's deadly path, and a clash of titans unfolds. The March 31, 2021 release starred Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, and Rebecca Hall.