Charlie Day Spills On It's Always Sunny, His Directorial Debut, And The Magic Of Mountain Dew [Interview]

There are dream interviews, and then there are the ones where you pinch yourself afterwards because you can't believe it's real. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is my favorite TV series of all time, and my favorite character on the show is Charlie Kelly. So when the opportunity arose to chat with Charlie Day — the man behind everyone's favorite illiterate, cat food-eating janitor — I jumped at the chance.

Day is the new spokesman for Mountain Dew, the sweet citrus soda that will give you more energy than a jug full of Fight Milk. Such a pairing is deserving of celebration, so the fine folks at Mountain Dew set me up to chat with Day about "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the latest on his directorial debut, "Pacific Rim," and of course, how to do the Dew.

After pacing my apartment with nervous energy, I sat down for a Zoom call with Day, who was warm, funny, and incredibly gracious. He delivered thoughtful answers to my tough questions and knocked the softballs right out of the park, as any good soda spokesman should. In the new ad campaign, Day gets a chance to do some fun stunts, sing a little ditty, and chug a whole lot of Mountain Dew. In addition to finishing the record-breaking 15th season of "It's Always Sunny," fans can also catch Day playing the romantic lead in his latest film, "I Want You Back," now streaming on Prime Video. Talking with Day was a dream come true, and now I'm thrilled to share it with all of you.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.