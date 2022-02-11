I Want You Back Star Charlie Day On Classic Romances, Hollywood Myth-Making, And More [Interview]

There's also a scene where your character sneaks into a house, and there's definitely a version of that scene that's very dark and sinister, but how'd you make sure you got the tone of that moment right?

You know, I have to hand that to Jason, right? It's his job as the director to hold the tone of the movie. He's obviously steering me when I'm in scenes, and then he's got scenes where I'm not in it at all. He has to make sure that the other performers are doing the same movie that I'm doing.

He was saying, "I don't ever want you to be too manic," or, "You're playing a very sort of reasonable man. So, you might get into some unreasonable situations, but you have a tendency towards the more rational choice within this situation." And that's why it'll be funny to see a very rational man make this irrational choice, and then how he deals with it.

I learned a lot from Jason while doing it. I think he was always searching for some truth first and foremost, and the comedy would come second. I think that's a good model for how to make a movie. In fact, he had turned me onto the Mike Nichols biography.

That's a great read.

Yeah, a great read. He'd read that, and I read it, and I think we were both in a headspace of, "Let's just try to find something very honest and true, even though this story might get heightened at moments." I think having that goal of [finding] the reality and truth of this moment, beginning to end, helped make it better.

What else did you take away from that Mike Nichols biography?

You know, this sort of speaks to what you were saying about the characters being well-rounded but flawed, you know. Certainly in Hollywood, there's a tendency to build everyone up and create these legends in our mind. But it was nice to read about his struggles as well, and read about the movies where he missed the mark, and understand why a movie worked or didn't. There's no mathematical equation towards making an episode of television, or making a movie that you can plug a story into. The more you can research why something worked, and maybe even more importantly, why something didn't work, I always find biographies like that really educational. That's about as good a guideline as you can get in terms of success and failure, is just looking at the past.

And you never know. Like, he stopped seeing "The Fortune" as a failure and later appreciated it as just a funny movie.

Exactly. Well, there's that side of it, too, which is sometimes you don't like something in the moment, and then you live with it for years and see it with fresh eyes years later, and then you learn to accept it.

Do you read a lot of biographies? Any favorites?

I do like them. I love Sidney Lumet's book on how to direct films. There's a great book actually on the making of "Chinatown," and it has a strange title, because it sounds like "The Long Goodbye." I really enjoyed that one. I'm a sucker for a good Hollywood book, for sure.

Have you read "Conversations with Billy Wilder"? That's a great one on comedy.

No. I should, because we were just talking about "The Apartment" this morning, you know? Does that qualify as a rom-com? I think it does in a way.

I think so. It does get very dark.

It does get dark, but it's romantic and comedic.

Another one that could fall in that category is [Albert Brooks'] "Modern Romance," which Jason said was a reference for this film. Did you two talk much about that one?

I think that speaks to Jason's sense of tone and sensibility. I can't remember if we talked about that one, but we talked about "Broadcast News" a lot. Obviously, a very obvious one is "When Harry Met Sally," because I think it feels both grounded and funny, but also commercial and big. I feel like we wanted to find that balance. We didn't want it to just feel like a heartfelt indie film. We wanted it both real and grounded, but also popcorn, fun, and good old-fashioned entertainment.

Yeah, there were a lot of films that we discussed. I think we talked about a lot of Coen Brothers films, even though they didn't really apply necessarily to this one. Even Woody Allen, never mind his life mistakes, but a lot of his movies are pretty exceptional. Just looking at a lot of great classic romantic films and trying to dissect why one works and one doesn't.