She-Hulk's Smartphone Lockscreen Is One Of The Funniest Marvel Easter Eggs Yet
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has carved out a distinctively-meta niche in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with enough fourth wall breaks and hero/villain in jokes to make even the most clued-up Marvel lovers feel seen. Of course, it won't be every fan's cup of tea, but it's hard to deny that Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) casual obsession with Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) is one of the best parts of the new Disney+ series.
The first episode of "She-Hulk" hilariously resolved a lingering question that the Star-Spangled Man left behind in his wake: Did Steve Rogers die a virgin? And while the answer seemed to close the chapter on what might have been a series-long joke, series director Kat Coiro teased that there'd be more to come before the end of the series' nine-episode run. "It's something that comes back," Coiro told Total Film. "That's all I'll say."
And boy, she wasn't wrong! Jen's fascination with Captain America runs deep, and it's a fascination lives on in the margins of "She-Hulk" — or at least, on She-Hulk's phone.
That's America's ass
Anyone who caught She-Hulk's now-viral conversation with her cousin Bruce/OG Hulk in the first episode of "She-Hulk" knows that Jen obsessed over a lot more than Steve Rogers' love life. Yes, Rogers' virginity was the central conceit, but Jen wasn't exactly immune to Cap's other attributes. "Did you see that ass?" she asked Bruce in the "She-Hulk" stinger, echoing sentiments from fans and continuing a running joke from "Avengers: Endgame."
Jen might have been faking drunk to get a definitive answer from Bruce, but her obsession with America's ass is 100% genuine. Her phone's lockscreen (which has appeared throughout the show since its second episode) even features a pic of the infamous backside. It's hard to say exactly when Jen changed her lockscreen to reflect her special interest — or, more importantly, whether it started as a joke and spiraled into something much deeper later on. But it's still a hilarious nod to one of the best jokes to come out of "She-Hulk" ... hell, out of the MCU in general. And if the "She-Hulk" writers' comments about the runner are any indication, the series might riff on the joke further before too long.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" airs Thursdays on Disney+.