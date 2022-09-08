She-Hulk's Smartphone Lockscreen Is One Of The Funniest Marvel Easter Eggs Yet

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has carved out a distinctively-meta niche in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with enough fourth wall breaks and hero/villain in jokes to make even the most clued-up Marvel lovers feel seen. Of course, it won't be every fan's cup of tea, but it's hard to deny that Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) casual obsession with Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) is one of the best parts of the new Disney+ series.

The first episode of "She-Hulk" hilariously resolved a lingering question that the Star-Spangled Man left behind in his wake: Did Steve Rogers die a virgin? And while the answer seemed to close the chapter on what might have been a series-long joke, series director Kat Coiro teased that there'd be more to come before the end of the series' nine-episode run. "It's something that comes back," Coiro told Total Film. "That's all I'll say."

And boy, she wasn't wrong! Jen's fascination with Captain America runs deep, and it's a fascination lives on in the margins of "She-Hulk" — or at least, on She-Hulk's phone.