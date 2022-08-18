She-Hulk Answers The Most Important Captain America Question Of All Time

(This article contains spoilers for the first episode of "She-Hulk." Please proceed with caution.)

When Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce meets Stan "The Man" Lee at the local mall in Kevin Smith's "Mallrats," they have an emotional heart to heart talk about love and how some of the iconic Marvel Comics characters created by the legendary writer reflected his own heartbreak and regret. But moments before, the comics-obsessed slacker inquires about the sex habits of some of the Marvel Universe's top heroes.

Many True Believers have likely had similar questions over the years, especially during their formative years. I'll bet questions like these also played a part in the creation of indie comics like "The Boys" and "Invincible." And though we've gotten small glimpses into the romantic lives of major superheroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Daredevil before, it's not like these characters are openly and explicitly talking about having sex and losing their virginity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, that all changes in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" when Jennifer Walters presents a theory to her Avenger cousin, Bruce Banner, about his beloved friend and colleague Steve Rogers. While the duo are driving through the mountains, she hypothesizes that Captain America was too preoccupied to lose his virginity after taking the Super Soldier Serum, fighting in the war, getting frozen in ice, and becoming one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"So it seems like he was pretty, pretty busy," she says before a Sakaaran ship causes the car wreck that gives her Hulk powers. "Obviously, Captain America was a virgin."

Despite not getting an answer then and there, Jen does get an answer by the end of the episode and the show's creator and head writer Jessica Gao recently revealed how that came to be.