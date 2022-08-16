She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Early Buzz: Tatiana Maslany Shines In Bold MCU Series

By Erin Brady/Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 4:01 pm EDT

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is promising to be a bold new step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This isn't because the show is going to feature a galaxy-altering villain or a big cinematic battle, but rather, it's looking to be the opposite of many Marvel projects. From navigating the New York City dating scene to working on superhuman legal cases, "She-Hulk" looks to shine a light on the unseen, somewhat mundane events happening in-between "Avengers" team-ups.

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is your typical city lawyer in her mid-30s, trying to navigate her life in-between big cases. She also just so happens to be the cousin of the Incredible Hulk himself, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). After she accidentally comes into contact with her cousin's blood, Jennifer is now able to transform into a six-foot-four superhuman, appropriately dubbed She-Hulk. With the help of Bruce, she attempts to live as normal a life as she can possibly have, although that might prove to be pretty difficult.

Joining Maslany and Ruffalo are some familiar faces, such as Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and Sorceror Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). However, there will be also be a slew of new characters, both superhuman and regular human, introduced in the series: social media influencer Titania (Jamilla Jameel), Jennifer's best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), company rival Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry), legal team ally Pug (Josh Segarra), and even Tony Stark-knockoff Todd (Jon Bass). Jessica Gao serves as head writer and showrunner, while Kat Coiro and Anu Valia take turns in the director's chair.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law first reactions

So far, the initial reactions to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" are pretty positive. According to some critics, the show leans heavily into what has already been established in the MCU in ways some viewers might not expect.

The MCU's first official comedy series seems to be a big step in the right direction for some fans, including /Film's Ben F. Silverio:

However, others are not quite as enthusiastic, including /Film writer Valerie Ettenhofer:

Despite this, one thing that many can agree on is Maslany. She has been consistently cited as the show's MVP, relishing in her role as Jennifer.

Overall, it looks like the reception to Marvel's begrudgingly newest superhero is pretty positive so far, if not flawed in some aspects. Perhaps these will strengthen over the course of the season, as only four episodes were screened for review. If you'd like to put the evidence seen above to the test, check out "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" when it premieres on Disney+ on August 18.

