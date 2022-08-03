Marvel's She-Hulk Shifts Which Day Of The Week It'll Air, So Prepare Accordingly

Under Disney, Marvel superhero shows and "Star Wars" have both gone away from the usual Netflix model of debuting a show's entire season all at once in one big, binge-watching haze. While that strategy tends to create scenarios where a hotly-anticipated series dominates the pop culture conversation throughout the "opening weekend" (looking at you, "Stranger Things"), the downside is usually that the property tends to fade away rather quickly in the subsequent days and weeks after release. Disney+ has proven resoundingly that shows like "The Mandalorian" and any number of Marvel stories can thrive and flourish when each episode only comes out on a weekly basis, fueling the ongoing discourse and keeping that almighty brand at the forefront of viewers' minds.

The upcoming "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which will tell the story of how attorney Jennifer Walters receives the Hulk-sized powers of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), will become the next production to put this theory to the test. To date, Marvel's Disney+ shows have largely debuted every Wednesday night (for those of us in the United States, at least), establishing a consistent pattern for viewers who otherwise might not know exactly when to expect new episodes. That tradition will be slightly changing with this new series, however, in a move that may cause some audience confusion while hordes of journalists and writers (guilty as charged!) celebrate.

Marvel has announced that "She-Hulk" will debut on Thursdays rather than Wednesdays, so mark that down in your calendars!