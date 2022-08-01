Andor Trailer: The Rebellion Needs All The Heroes It Can Get

The first teaser trailer for "Andor," the next "Star Wars" series bound for Disney+, showed Diego Luna's Rebel spy, Cassian Andor, looking around the corner at Stormtroopers, saying of the evil Galactic Empire in voiceover, "They're so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied." Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma also chimed in to say fearfully, "They're everywhere."

It's how most of us feel on any given day as the shadow of Disney's hegemony as a mass media conglomerate — with umbrellas like Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios — grows larger and threatens to consume everything and everyone we know and love. But enough about that; you're here to see the first full trailer for "Andor." And indeed, you won't have to look around the corner for that particular thing anymore, as it's here in all its glory, ready to be watched, judged, and dismembered like a droid in Cloud City for frame-by-frame hints about the plot.

The official plot description of "Andor" bills it as a series that "brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved." It's the prequel to a prequel, set in the franchise hinterland between "Revenge of the Sith" and the original "Star Wars" trilogy, "an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero." For obvious reasons (unless you haven't seen the movie, in which case, you should probably go watch it), this new series is set before the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Many Bothans died to bring you this latest trailer for "Andor;" check it out below.