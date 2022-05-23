Here's How A Key Star Wars Character Will Figure Into The Plot Of Andor

"Many Bothans died to bring us this information." It's the line everyone remembers from 1983's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," if only for the sheer gravity with which Caroline Blakiston delivers this statement as Mon Mothma. Of course, unless you know your "Star Wars" lingo inside and out, you've probably no idea what the heck a Bothan even is and likely refer to Blakiston's Rebel leader as "that lady with the white caftan." (The film doesn't exactly go out of its way to tell you her name.)

While Genevieve O'Reilly (very) briefly showed up as a younger Mon Mothma in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," most of her scenes wound up on the cutting room floor. It wasn't until she reprised the role for 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" that O'Reilly appeared long enough to really leave an impression. The incoming "Rogue One" prequel series, "Andor," looks to go even further and upgrade her to co-lead as it examines the early days of the Rebel Alliance and how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) came to join its ranks.

That said, "Andor" head writer Tony Gilroy cautioned Vanity Fair that Mothma and Andor won't cross paths right off the bat in season 1. After confirming a second season is already in the works, Gilroy explained: