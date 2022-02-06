Andor Star Stellan Skarsgård Confirms Season 2, Says It Will Begin Filming Fall 2022
Congratulations, "Andor" fans! You're being rescued. No, we still don't know when the "Rogue One" prequel series from Tony Gilroy will premiere on Disney+. And no, we still don't have confirmation whether Alan Tudyk's K-2SO will be reuniting with Diego Luna at any point in the highly anticipated "Star Wars" show. But it does seem like we're being rescued from the uncertainty of whether or not this tale about Cassian Andor and the Rebellion will be a limited series or an ongoing show.
Similar to the strategy implemented by Lucasfilm with "The Mandalorian" ahead of the Disney+ launch in 2019, it looks like "Andor" had already started the ball rolling on season 2 of the series before the first even airs. In an interview with Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter (via Star Wars News Net), Stellan Skarsgård shared the news that in addition to another installment of an epic big budget sci-fi franchise on the books for the summer, "Andor" season two is already on his schedule for this fall.
We start with "Dune: Part 2" in July. And then in the Autumn, it's time for the second season of the "Star Wars" series "Andor"... I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time, so that it does not take too long between season one and season two.
I'll Be There For You. The Captain Said I Had To
Previously, we learned that "Andor" is having a longer production cycle than any of the other "Star Wars" shows on Disney+. However, that's probably because it's said to have 12 episodes in the first season. And if the second season is expected to be as long, then it's good to have things laid out in advanced as much as possible. Like Skarsgård said, it's definitely better for a show when there isn't an overabundance of time between seasons. For example, "The Orville" and "Party Down" come to mind immediately. Sure, Seth MacFarlane's homage to "Star Trek" had to deal with setbacks due to switching from Fox to Hulu and the pandemic. But what's your excuse, Starz?!
Anyway, "Andor" is set to debut on Disney+ at some point in 2022. Details about the plot are still scarce at this point, but we do know that a number of stars — including Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Robert Emms, Genevieve O'Reilly, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller — are set to join Luna and Skarsgård in a galaxy far, far away. But with this "Andor" season 2 confirmation, let's hope that Tudyk will be getting a call soon to dust off his fan-favorite droid to deliver more sass and blaster fire.