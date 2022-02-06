Andor Star Stellan Skarsgård Confirms Season 2, Says It Will Begin Filming Fall 2022

Congratulations, "Andor" fans! You're being rescued. No, we still don't know when the "Rogue One" prequel series from Tony Gilroy will premiere on Disney+. And no, we still don't have confirmation whether Alan Tudyk's K-2SO will be reuniting with Diego Luna at any point in the highly anticipated "Star Wars" show. But it does seem like we're being rescued from the uncertainty of whether or not this tale about Cassian Andor and the Rebellion will be a limited series or an ongoing show.

Similar to the strategy implemented by Lucasfilm with "The Mandalorian" ahead of the Disney+ launch in 2019, it looks like "Andor" had already started the ball rolling on season 2 of the series before the first even airs. In an interview with Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter (via Star Wars News Net), Stellan Skarsgård shared the news that in addition to another installment of an epic big budget sci-fi franchise on the books for the summer, "Andor" season two is already on his schedule for this fall.