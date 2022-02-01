Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Could Bring Back Khan, But Should They?

This week, the TCA virtual winter press tour brought plenty of news about shows we love, along with several new ones we're eager to check out. Somewhere in between lies "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the upcoming Paramount+ series that will help expand the streamers' Star Trek universe to new horizons. Except, it sounds like the series might also visit some familiar horizons, too.

Variety reports that series showrunners all but confirmed the new series' link to Khan at the Paramount+ panel. Trek fans had been speculating about the villain's presence since cast member Christina Chong was first revealed to be joining the cast as a character named La'an Noonien-Singh. Noonien-Singh is the last name "Star Trek" villain Khan uses in the original series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman responded to a question about La'an's Khan connection with an impressively vague answer, as reported by Variety:

"She's related to Khan, for sure, and, uh, and the deal will unfold ... We don't want to bring folks into the show to be splashy. We want to dig deeply into characters that are part of our ensemble and then, obviously, we're open to getting our arms ... but right now, what you see is what you get."

Goldsman's response doesn't exactly clear much up, but it does confirm that La'an will be a relative of Khan. Given that "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a direct prequel to the original series, it makes sense that familiar faces will appear. Some of the new show's cast has already appeared in an episode of "Star Trek: Discovery," including Ethan Peck as Spock and Anson Mount as Kirk's predecessor, Captain Pike.