The Orville: New Horizons Gets Season 3 Release Date & Teaser Trailer

It's been a couple of light years, but the third season of Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville: New Horizons" is set to return in March of next year on Hulu. The move to Hulu from Fox was something we've known about since 2019, but things weren't clear about when (or even if, given the pandemic and other things) we'd see season 3.

We now know the show will premiere on Hulu on March 10, 2022. We also know that the core cast — MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters will be returning.

Need a refresher on what "The Orville" is all about? Check out the official synopsis below:

Set 400 years in the future, "The Orville: New Horizons" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

As we look to the stars (and by stars I mean Hulu) for season 3, we also have a teaser to get us excited for more episodes of MacFarlane's homage to "Star Trek."

Check it out the season 3 trailer below.