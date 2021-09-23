The Orville: New Horizons Gets Season 3 Release Date & Teaser Trailer
It's been a couple of light years, but the third season of Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville: New Horizons" is set to return in March of next year on Hulu. The move to Hulu from Fox was something we've known about since 2019, but things weren't clear about when (or even if, given the pandemic and other things) we'd see season 3.
We now know the show will premiere on Hulu on March 10, 2022. We also know that the core cast — MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters will be returning.
Need a refresher on what "The Orville" is all about? Check out the official synopsis below:
Set 400 years in the future, "The Orville: New Horizons" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.
As we look to the stars (and by stars I mean Hulu) for season 3, we also have a teaser to get us excited for more episodes of MacFarlane's homage to "Star Trek."
Check it out the season 3 trailer below.
The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Trailer
IGN broke the news and was the first to share the trailer with Orvillian fans. To be honest, the clip is more teaser than a trailer — we get no new footage and just see a digital rendering of The U.S.S. Orville's bridge as we get voice over from the Orville crew.
The voiceover we hear doesn't seem like it's a continuous conversation either. We hear the several members of the cast saying things like, "I'm going to use my imagination and pretend that didn't just happen," and "I am sorry to cause you distress." I can't help but think that these quotes are an implicit apology that the show has been off the air for so long, as the season 2 finale dropped in April 2019.
Fans might also be a bit distressed or a least a little disappointed that there's no new footage in the teaser, but the news that there's now an official premiere date will hopefully make up for that. The clip also ends on an ominous note, with a very-serious Kaylon saying, "You will surrender or you will die." Who The Orville crew (presumably) surrender and die? Probably not, but at least now we have a date for when we'll find out for sure.
The first episode of season 3 of "The Orville" will premiere on Hulu on March 10, 2022. Subsequent episodes will drop on the streaming platform weekly.