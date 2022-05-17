Andor Will Chart How Cassian Andor Transforms From Cynic To Rebel

We finally have some firm plot details regarding the long-in-the-works "Star Wars" series "Andor," which will bring back Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, who we first met in 2016's "Rogue One." The show will arrive later this summer on Disney+ and will show us how the man went from cynical migrant to formative leader of the Rebellion.

The information comes from Vanity Fair, which recently pulled back the curtain on the future of the "Star Wars" franchise. In the piece, Luna explains that the show will be "the journey of a migrant." Luna added:

"That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very profoundly and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do."

"Andor" will also see the return of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, one of the leaders of the Rebellion who audiences first met in "Return of the Jedi." O'Reilly played the part briefly in "Revenge of the Sith" before returning in "Rogue One." The outlet reveals that her story will "run parallel" to Cassian's in the show.