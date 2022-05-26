Andor Trailer: The Doomed Star Wars Spy Heads To Disney+
Disney+ Day has brought the goods for "Star Wars" fans in the form of a brand new trailer for "Andor." The upcoming show, which has been in the works for several years now, will return to a galaxy far, far away to bring us more adventures with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. We first met the character in 2016's "Rogue One" and now, he's getting his very own show. Let's have a peek at what that's going to look like.
Andor trailer
This gives us the most comprehensive view at the show up to this point. We previously got a sizzle reel during Disney's huge investor day presentation in 2020. The show will be taking place as a prequel to the events of "Rogue One," meaning we will get to see Cassian's days as a man doing his part for the Rebellion. While much of the "Star Wars" content we've seen over the years glorifies the Rebels as heroes, this shows us that there is much gray area in there to be explored.
Joining Luna in the cast will be Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Robert Emms, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller
A prequel to a prequel
"Rogue One" was, itself, a prequel to the events of the original trilogy, showing us how the Rebels managed to steal the plans to the Death Star. It is interesting that this show will be a prequel to those events, especially since prequel was once a dirty word for fans of the franchise. No longer.
Thanks to "The Mandalorian," TV has become a hugely viable avenue to further explore the "Star Wars" universe. Aside from this show we also have "Ahsoka," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" season 3, "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Acolyte," and an untitled event series are all in the works. With "Rogue Squadron" delayed indefinitely, it seems Disney+ is going to be the destination for fans for the foreseeable future.
Tony Gilroy, who came in to oversee extensive reshoots on the movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, is returning for the show. Gilroy serves as writer and executive producer. Dan Gilroy ("Nightcrawler"), Beau Willimon ("House of Cards"), and Stephen Schiff ("The Americans") also serve as writers on the show.
"Andor" is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 31, 2022.