Andor Trailer: The Doomed Star Wars Spy Heads To Disney+

"Rogue One" was, itself, a prequel to the events of the original trilogy, showing us how the Rebels managed to steal the plans to the Death Star. It is interesting that this show will be a prequel to those events, especially since prequel was once a dirty word for fans of the franchise. No longer.

Thanks to "The Mandalorian," TV has become a hugely viable avenue to further explore the "Star Wars" universe. Aside from this show we also have "Ahsoka," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" season 3, "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Acolyte," and an untitled event series are all in the works. With "Rogue Squadron" delayed indefinitely, it seems Disney+ is going to be the destination for fans for the foreseeable future.

Tony Gilroy, who came in to oversee extensive reshoots on the movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, is returning for the show. Gilroy serves as writer and executive producer. Dan Gilroy ("Nightcrawler"), Beau Willimon ("House of Cards"), and Stephen Schiff ("The Americans") also serve as writers on the show.

"Andor" is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 31, 2022.