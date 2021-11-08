Star Wars Spin-Off Rogue Squadron Delayed, Director Patty Jenkins Still Attached

The "Star Wars" galaxy is getting a bit of a shake-up as the next movie in the iconic franchise has been delayed indefinitely. "Rogue Squadron," which is to be directed by Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") and was initially announced by Lucasfilm during Disney's investor day presentation last year, is no longer going to film in 2022 and thus will not hit its planned 2023 release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Lucasfilm have taken the movie off the production schedule entirely. Pre-production was originally set to begin later this year, with filming expected to start at some point in 2022. Previous commitments that Jenkins has to fulfill were cited as the reason for the delay, and given that the director is also committed to "Wonder Woman 3" at Warner Bros., it seems like that may well end up being what pulls her away. However, that has not been confirmed at this time.

Jenkins is set to direct "Rogue Squadron" from a script by Matthew Robbinson ("Love and Monsters"). Inspired by the video games and books of the same name, the movie is said to center on "a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives."