Andor Will Arrive In August, Star Wars Prequel Series Will Consist Of Two 12-Episode Seasons

The Star Wars Celebration panel for "Andor" also included some insights into the cast, as well. Genevieve O'Reilly will be returning as Mon Mothma, while Stellan Skarsgard will play a major part in the story as a rebel leader whose name appears to be "Luthen Ray." Based on name alone, Luthen does not appear to be a character in existing "Star Wars" canon. Writer and executive producer Tony Gilroy teased that other casting announcements are yet to come, and that the team will be back for next year's Celebration ahead of the show's second season.

Kennedy highlighted the importance of this story in "Star Wars" canon, saying, "I think what's remarkable is the sacrifice that Cassian Andor makes for the galaxy." Diego Luna, who also appeared at the panel in front of a roaring crowd, shared his thoughts on capturing this part of Cassian's life. "This is a story about the people," Luna said. "It's about what we can do, it's about the power we have." He describes a version of Cassian who will be unrecognizable to fans of "Star Wars: Rogue One," saying the character begins the series "very selfish." The actor also quipped, in a nod to his character's already-determined bleak ending, "It's good to know there's no way they'll kill me."

The panel also included some artwork for the series — a classic-looking red and black teaser poster with Luna's character looking over his left shoulder (above). And, of course, they debuted a new trailer as well.

"Andor" premieres on Disney+ August 31, 2022.