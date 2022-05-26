Andor Will Arrive In August, Star Wars Prequel Series Will Consist Of Two 12-Episode Seasons
The /Film team is on the ground at Star Wars Celebration today, where the first news out of the Lucasfilm panel is major: The new Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Andor" is set to debut with a two-episode premiere on August 31, 2022, and the series is already set for a total of two seasons.
As announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, the Diego Luna-led series "Andor" will be premiering on the streamer at the end of this summer. Kennedy was joined by the cast of the show today for a glimpse at footage from the "Rogue One" prequel, which will chronicle the story of rebel Cassian Andor. The show's twelve-episode first season will be set five years before "Star Wars: Rogue One," with a second set of twelve episodes set to be filmed in November. The first twelve episodes will cover one year in the storyline, while the second season will encompass four full years in Cassian's life, leading up to the events of "Rogue One."
Casting details
The Star Wars Celebration panel for "Andor" also included some insights into the cast, as well. Genevieve O'Reilly will be returning as Mon Mothma, while Stellan Skarsgard will play a major part in the story as a rebel leader whose name appears to be "Luthen Ray." Based on name alone, Luthen does not appear to be a character in existing "Star Wars" canon. Writer and executive producer Tony Gilroy teased that other casting announcements are yet to come, and that the team will be back for next year's Celebration ahead of the show's second season.
Kennedy highlighted the importance of this story in "Star Wars" canon, saying, "I think what's remarkable is the sacrifice that Cassian Andor makes for the galaxy." Diego Luna, who also appeared at the panel in front of a roaring crowd, shared his thoughts on capturing this part of Cassian's life. "This is a story about the people," Luna said. "It's about what we can do, it's about the power we have." He describes a version of Cassian who will be unrecognizable to fans of "Star Wars: Rogue One," saying the character begins the series "very selfish." The actor also quipped, in a nod to his character's already-determined bleak ending, "It's good to know there's no way they'll kill me."
The panel also included some artwork for the series — a classic-looking red and black teaser poster with Luna's character looking over his left shoulder (above). And, of course, they debuted a new trailer as well.
"Andor" premieres on Disney+ August 31, 2022.