Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says The Series Will Mess With Star Wars Canon, Which Always Ends Well

We all saw the spitting vitriol that happened the last time a storyteller asked us to question our expectations (ahem, we don't deserve you, Rian Johnson). But it's pretty clear that, for "Star Wars" to keep moving forward, we have to be willing to let those steering the ship take us in unexpected directions.

Sometimes that comes in the form of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's work on "The Mandalorian." In other cases, it comes in the form of what Gilroy is promising here, which is a show that balances political intrigue as Mon Mothma navigates a senate run by an out and proud Sith lord and the tale of a migrant child forced to flee a homeworld that is being taken over by the Empire.

Gilroy also added that maybe a hardcore fan's preconceived notion of a character isn't even wrong, but just arrived at via a different path.

"It's upside down, or it's sideways, or it's the opposite of what you thought was true. Or it's way more interesting than you had ever thought. Or that's a lie and there's a reason for it. I would say that there's some surprises in store."

Maybe the show will live up to that promise, maybe it won't. All I know is that my personal excitement for a "Rogue One" prequel show was fairly low until Gilroy's statements here. "Star Wars" is more than fan service, which I will admit is still an important tool in the tool kit. But this galaxy far, far away is at its best when it can take you by surprise. If that's the mandate for this series then count me in.