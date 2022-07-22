What If...? Director Reacts To Captain Carter's Death In Multiverse Of Madness [Comic-Con]

Before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" debuted, fans speculated that the MCU's first foray into the multiverse would be a chance to cover some ground previously tread in the pages of Marvel Comics, exploring variations of pre-existing characters and the alternate realities they populate. It turned out that the Sam Raimi-directed flick had something much more shocking and less crowd-pleasing up its sleeve: Introducing some of those long-awaited variations, but then killing them off pretty much instantly.

In one of the film's most epic but polarizing scenes, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is introduced to the Illuminati, a team of Avengers-like heroes on Earth-838 led by Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). It's seemingly a moment of triumph for MCU fans, introducing an impressive line-up of cameos and surprise reveals that includes John Krasinski's Reed Richards, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, and more. Then Scarlet Witch slaughters them all. In really creative and visually wild ways.

Luckily, this wasn't actually the first time Peggy Carter got to take up her own version of the Captain America shield: She also appears in Marvel's alternate timeline animated series "What If...?" Today at San Diego Comic-Con, the team behind "What If...?" appeared during the Marvel Animation panel and weighed in on Peggy's surprise live-action multiverse appearance. Panelists included Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development at Marvel Studios, A.C. Bradley, who created "What If...?", and Bryan Andrews, who directed the series.