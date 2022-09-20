An Iron Man Video Game Is In The Works At Electronic Arts

The new Iron Man game development team is led by Olivier Proulx, who has worked on games like "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy." His team includes Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier. Proulx, who serves as an executive producer, said of the game:

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."

One might assume that saying there was a lot of freedom from Marvel means it won't be canon to the MCU, but this is just a guess on my part. It's just that if you add what Proulx said about creating a "new and unique story that we can call our own," it does at least sound like this is a standalone story outside of film and TV continuity. That's not a bad thing, and it certainly allows for richer storytelling when you don't have to consider not spoiling anything.

It's wonderful that this is third-person and single-player. It can be hard to unwind when you're competing online, and as someone who can't play first-person shooters because of vertigo (and I know I'm not alone here), it's nice to have this option.

One intriguing sentence stuck out of the statement: "This is an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games." It looks like there are more on the way!

We will keep you updated as more information comes out about the new Iron Man game.