X-Men '97: 5 Things We Learned From Marvel's Comic-Con Panel [Comic-Con]

One of the biggest parts of the panel came when, towards the end, we got a glimpse at some of the very first footage from "X-Men '97" in the form of an animatic. Admittedly, it was a little rough since they haven't fully animated anything yet, but it definitely gave a sense that this show, overall, is going to be strongly connected in spirit to its predecessor. As someone who found his love of Mare in part because of "X-Men: The Animated Series," what I can tell you is that the animatic was strongly encouraging and truly felt like a continuation, not a reboot.

The footage opens with Cyclops saying that they don't want to fight, and he is speaking with "Trask," presumably Bolivar Trask, another familiar villain. Trask then unleashes the Sentinels on the team, with Gambit lighting up a card in defense, as Wolverine pops his claws. A big Sentinel appears from underneath them and the new team has to fight the pack of mutant-hating robots.

They tear apart the Sentinels with ease. Wolverine is seen jumping on one's face from scaffolding, Beast taking one out with his usual mix of class and ferocity, with Rogue doing her thing, floating through the air unchallenged by the robots. One of the best things is that the clip utilizes recognizable music from the original show, making it feel very authentic. At the very end, it looks like Beast gets into a Sentinel and rewires it so that he can control it.

End footage. Crowd cheers.