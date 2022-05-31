New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod Gets 'Pennies' Compared To Marvel Movie Box Office Returns [Exclusive]

There are so many superhero films out there. We love them and we give those studios a whole lot of money to watch them. With the amount of return they get on their investment into comic book properties, finding out that the creators of said properties aren't getting much for all the work they put in is astounding. One of those creators is Bob McLeod, the co-creator of the New Mutants, which became a film that was released in 2020. The film itself didn't do very well at all, but that's not the point. The point is that the creators often get very little.

Our own Ryan Scott got a chance to speak to McLeod at Phoenix Fan Fusion over the weekend, and he spoke about the lengths he had to go to in terms of getting fair compensation. The film has been through a lot on its own, from the time it finished filming in 2017 (so three decades ago?), went through major reshoots — which is not uncommon for films, especially superhero films — and then had to deal with not only the Disney purchase of Fox, but also the pandemic.

It was released in August of 2020, so there was no way it was going to do well, and from the outside, it felt like it was dumped there to get rid of it. With a cast that included Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga, that was a very odd outcome for something so promising; a horror film set in the Marvel universe.