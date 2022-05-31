New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod Wasn't A Huge Fan Of The Movie's Horror Approach [Exclusive]

For years, director Josh Boone's "The New Mutants" was the Schrödinger's cat of comic book movies. It finished shooting in September 2017 and was originally going to come out in April 2018. Then it got delayed to undergo heavy reshoots. Then Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's media assets, and the reshoots were canceled. Then "The New Mutants" got delayed again. Then the pandemic happened, and it got pushed back once more. (If you think it's tedious to read about, it was even worse to live through.)

Finally, Disney dumped the film in theaters in August 2020, more or less dooming it to fail financially at a time when many venues were still on lockdown. Reactions were fairly tepid, too. As our critic wrote in his review for /Film, "The New Mutants" plays out like a cross between "The Breakfast Club" and "Girl, Interrupted," only with superheroes and more fantasy-horror elements, and "works far better as a plucky film with significantly lowered expectations."

Our own Ryan Scott recently got a chance to pick "The New Mutants" comic book co-creator Bob McLeod's brain about the film adaptation at Phoenix Fan Fusion, and he was similarly lukewarm on the movie's treatment of its source material: