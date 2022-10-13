The She-Hulk Finale Directly Confronts Every Little (And Big) Problem With The MCU

This post contains spoilers for the "She-Hulk" finale.

Over the course of its nine-episode season, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has emerged as one of the highlights (if not the highlight) of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than any other Disney+ MCU show this side of "WandaVision," creator Jessica Gao's meta-legal comedy series has effectively utilized the episodic format of its medium to serve its storytelling. No two episodes of "She-Hulk" feel the same, and I mean that in the best way possible.

But it's not just that. The first time Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany, reminding everyone why we loved "Orphan Black") broke the fourth wall in the premiere's opening minutes, it mostly felt like the show's attempt to lampshade its own fidelity to the MCU formula. However, as things progressed, the series made good on its promise to change things up. It focused primarily on Jen's daily struggles to balance her dual lives, be it in the eyes of the media, at her workplace, or in her search for a decent date. Likewise, Jen's fourth wall breaks evolved into witty observations about the conventions of TV, the way social media shapes our modern pop culture, or merely the joys of — ahem — smashing Matt Murdock.

Heading into the season (series?) finale, the fear was "She-Hulk" would stumble and revert back to MCU formula like "WandaVision" eventually did, devolving into a display of CGI and actors being swung around in front of digital backdrops. Instead, the show gave us one of the finest visual gags of the streaming era — having Jen use the Disney+ homepage to escape her show and break into "the real world," bringing her face-to-face with not just the actual "She-Hulk" writers but the series' true final villain: Marvel Studios itself, and its many clichés.