Edgar Wright Has Not Seen Ant-Man And Has A Good Reason For Never Seeing It

A film based on the Marvel superhero Ant-Man had been waffling around Hollywood since the 1980s, but it was when Edgar Wright and his writing partner Joe Cornish brought their take to President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, that the tiny, mighty hero finally found a future. Wright developed the project for eight years, with three different drafts of the film completed by 2011 and test footage shot in 2012. Wright was even responsible for bringing on Paul Rudd as the titular Ant-Man in 2013. Eventually, Wright left the project due to creative differences with Marvel. Director Peyton Reed was brought in to direct the film, with Paul Rudd and his frequent friend/collaborator Adam McKay delivering a new draft of the script.

"Ant-Man" was released in 2015, with the sequel "Ant-Man and The Wasp" coming out three years later, and the third film, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" due out in 2023. Despite the years gone by, Wright still hasn't seen the "Ant-Man" movie he walked away from, and with good reason. During an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on Reddit as part of a promotional event for his latest film, "Last Night in Soho," user u/Alienboy13 asked, "​​Have you gotten a chance to watch 'Ant-Man?' If so, what are your thoughts on it, and what was your original idea for it?"

Edgar Wright replied respectfully and simply, saying: "I decided not to watch it so I would never have to tell people what I thought of it."