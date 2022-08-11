She-Hulk's Head Writer Sparred With Kevin Feige For Weeks Over The Show's Trailer

Marvel Studios has released two trailers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," both of which paint a notably different picture of the Disney+ series (the common denominator of a large, green Tatiana Maslany aside).

The first trailer portrays the show's 30-something lead Jennifer Walters (Maslany) as an Ally McBeal-type lawyer who wants little to do with her newfound Hulk abilities, presenting the show as more of a legal comedy with a superhero fantasy twist. By comparison, the second trailer frames the series as more of a typical Marvel Cinematic Universe project, complete with cameos from familiar faces (Wong, always a pleasure), ties to previous MCU releases, and setups for future titles.

There's a real art to trailer editing, in other words, and it's one that's highly vital to the MCU at a stage where the property's almost non-stop output means it's harder than ever to make any single new Marvel project feel like a true "event." That's on top of the larger challenge of finding the best way to get more casual viewers interested in a show like "She-Hulk." (Pitch it as the latest wannabe successor to the throne of "Fleabag" maybe? Perhaps try and toss in a carrot for the "Orphan Black" fans who simply miss having multiple versions of Tatiana Maslany on their screens?)

It's no surprise, then, to learn that "She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige both had strong opinions about what should and shouldn't go into the show's first trailer — the kind that led to them clashing like, well, a couple of Hulks.