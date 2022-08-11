She-Hulk's Creators Almost Took The Show's Deadpool-Esque Meta Elements One Step Further

Though "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is still creeping towards its official premiere, many of the show's more technical aspects have already been scrutinized within an inch of their lives. The CGI tasked with transforming Tatiana Maslany from a mild-mannered (and human) lawyer into a big, green fighting machine is a topic on many Marvel fans' minds — but so are the fourth wall breaks that will feature heavily throughout the series. Notably, the She-Hulk of the comics often broke the fourth wall herself. But the She-Hulk of the series is already drawing comparisons to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag," as well as to Deadpool, another Marvel hero who's since made the effect his calling card.

Fortunately, the "She-Hulk" creators are already prepared for the criticism. "I like to say that she was doing it long before Deadpool or Fleabag," said Jessica Gao, head writer and executive producer for the series. During a press conference attended by /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer, Gao discussed She-Hulk's history with the fourth wall break at length. In John Byrne's "Sensational She-Hulk," the character was aware that she was, in fact, in a comic book, and would even criticize the writers and editors for a turn of events she didn't particularly agree with. It was an interesting quasi-superpower that would later be retconned in the storylines that followed — but Gao and fellow EP Kat Coiro took major influence from that particular run, and it almost made "She-Hulk" even more meta than it already seems to be.