She-Hulk Shows How MCU Superheroes Could Really Benefit From Therapy

It's a cliché by now. No matter how popular, wide-ranging, and diverse superhero media has become in the last decade or two, one consistent through-line remains the same: Not one of them ever attempts to fix their own problems by just ... going to therapy.

Bruce Wayne is cursed to forever spend his life mourning the murder of his parents in the unhealthiest way possible. Tony Stark builds himself an endless parade of iron suits to distract from his lingering PTSD. And lest we forget, Wanda Maximoff actually enslaved an entire town of innocents and became a multiversal supervillain instead of coming to terms with her android boyfriend's death and the loss of her (nonexistent?) children. Incredibly enough, the closest any recent "superhero" has come to seeking help to improve themselves (well, maybe second closest) is probably The Deep (Chace Crawford) in the satire series "The Boys," and even then his method of self-help mostly involved getting brainwashed into a Scientology-adjacent cult.

Superheroes are damaged, folks, and their go-to method of choice to deal with that typically creates more damage.

Until the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," at least, which had the genuinely novel idea of putting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) at the center of a group therapy session — and not a fistfight — to deal with her (refreshingly everyday!) life problems. No, she doesn't come with the baggage of man out of time Steve Rogers, her cousin Bruce Banner's decades of loneliness and battle scars, or even the plethora of rather severe psychological issues plaguing the other members of Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) self-improvement retreat. By comparison, her dating and self-image issues seem downright mundane.

But by confronting Jen's anxieties and insecurities head-on, "She-Hulk" gave her the self-actualization so many other MCU heroes never achieve.