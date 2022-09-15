Why She-Hulk's Low Stakes Sets It Apart From Other Marvel TV

As Marvel's eighth total series since leaving the confines of Netflix and network television in favor of the greener pastures of streaming, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" could very well have run the risk of feeling a little stale.

All of the major Disney+ shows to this point — "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" among them — have generally followed the same old pattern established by the movies. Despite the appearance of playing around in different genres, the main focus always comes back to the familiar arena of heroes (and former villains) coming up against greater enemies, most of which pose significant or even universe-altering threats. Even the stories that opened up genuinely new corners of the universe, like "Moon Knight" and "Ms. Marvel," ultimately derived their stakes from gods and djinns who were hellbent on total destruction. Skeptical viewers would be well within their rights to question whether any real creative spark was on the horizon.

And then there's "She-Hulk," the Tatiana Maslany-starring series about a lawyer just trying to live her life despite such inconvenient powers. Simply by virtue of setting such relatively minor stakes, the series can't help but feel like a breath of fresh air compared to the endless fisticuffs and obligatory end-of-the-world schemes featured elsewhere. Admittedly, even this show hasn't been above some typical Marvel shortcomings like glaring stumbles in the early going or resorting to familiar franchise tricks like headline-grabbing cameos and Easter eggs galore.

However, its consistently relaxed tone and delightfully breezy stakes prove that it's never too late to shake up the formula.