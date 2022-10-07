She-Hulk Smashed And Proves More Superheroes Need To Get It On

It plays out beautifully from there: she pokes fun at his brooding, he listens to her heartbeat, it's all incredibly hot and they know it too — which is why they forego a polite dinner date in favor of heading straight back to Jen's apartment for some alone time.

What makes this particular connection work so well is that is has layers. They connect as Matt and Jen, before even meeting as She-Hulk and Daredevil. He encourages her heroic sensibilities, she makes fun of his costume, and they've got so much suggestive banter between them that it's a wonder they make it through the mission (re: "My ass remains un-whupped"). Also, something about Matt offering legal advice while pummeling the hell out of a random goon really makes me swoon — and clearly has the same effect on Jen. Meanwhile, her effortless and unflinching intro into the word of superheroing clearly does a lot for Matt ... not to mention her ability to easily whup his ass.

This isn't a long-simmering romance. It's not a season-long arc or something occasionally injected into a trilogy of movies. It's not a love that either of them have to die for or live for or orbit their lives around — it's just two people who meet, connect, share some sizzling chemistry and actually see it through. If there are future seasons, will Daredevil re-enter Jen's world? Will she pop up as a cameo in his upcoming show? Maybe. Or maybe not. It wouldn't be the end of the world if these two never crossed paths again (though it might be a waste of Maslany and Cox's chemistry), but there's something so undeniably wonderful about the idea of these two characters doing as they do, living their lives, briefly crossing paths, and then going on to meet other people and continue their love lives as usual.