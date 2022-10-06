The Daredevil Hallway Fight Scene Returns In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Since before the series even premiered, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" has been dropping hints about the introduction of a Marvel fan-favorite. Trailers, promos, and even Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) herself have been winking in our direction, hinting at the eventual grand entrance of a certain superhero — and eight episodes in, our patience has finally been rewarded. That's right, the hulking green lawyer has finally crossed paths with one of Marvel's most acrobatic heroes: Leap-Frog!

Oh yeah, and the same episode that sees him springing into trouble also finds time for the reintroduction of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Okay, fine, forget about Leap-Frog, let's focus on the devil of Hell's Kitchen. While "She-Hulk" has become an exciting playground for lots of D-list Marvel characters, Daredevil is much higher up on the totem pole and his growing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a very big deal.

The prospect of Matt Murdock properly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a daunting prospect for fans. Cox's beloved portrayal is tied to the grittiness of the Netflix series where it began, which was mostly detached from the MCU, working primarily as a superhero character study. Matt in particular was a walking bundle of nerves, tension, and angst, struggling to reconcile his good Catholic upbringing with his morally grey superhero persona. So where does that fit into the quippy world of the MCU and a show like "She-Hulk" that gives us a much more light-hearted and self-aware take on the Marvel formula?

Well, it turns out he fits in pretty damn well.