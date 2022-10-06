She-Hulk Just Casually Eliminated The Reason For Captain America: Civil War — What Does This Mean For The MCU?

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk."

Secret identities are a pillar of superhero stories, a cornerstone of the genre, and the thing that first set the Marvel Cinematic Universe apart from any other superhero franchise. Before Nick Fury dropped by to reveal a larger universe and tease the creation of the Avengers, it was Tony Stark publicly and willingly proclaiming "I am Iron Man" that forever changed the superhero genre in cinema. From there, the idea of a secret identity fueled both the plot of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and was the whole raison d'être for "Captain America: Civil War."

If you need a reminder, the third and final (for now) "Captain America" film revolved around the Sokovia Accords, a set of legal documents designed to regulate superheroes by government entities. Tony Stark was very much in favor of regulation, having witnessed the destruction (and caused a lot of it) heroes were capable of when left to their own devices and egos, while Steve Rogers was very much against anything that would limit their individual freedoms. A fight ensued, and the two broke up in a very sad and emotional fight that also involved Bucky.

The Sokovia Accords were a huge turning point for the MCU, as it split the Avengers, who never truly recovered, and opened the door for more street-level vigilantes who fought crime while skirting the law. But now, it seems that is all over? Because "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" just casually eliminated the whole thing.