She-Hulk Finally Fulfills The Promise Of That Iron Man Post Credits Scene

The first "Iron Man" changed everything. It revived Robert Downey Jr.'s career, and launched what has become the biggest movie franchise of all time. But as big and successful as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, and as good as it is at bringing comics to the screen, it is easy to forget just how grounded that first "Iron Man" really was. Like most comic book movies of the '00s, it desperately wanted to appear as if it was set in the real world, and not in a comic book world, it was serious with a capital S, it placed a big importance on making sure the suit felt "realistic" and avoided the weirder and more fantastical aspects of the comics. Sure, it starred a billionaire playboy with a metal suit that could fly, but it didn't really telegraph that it was set in a world that would one day be conquered by a purple alien guy.

That all changed with the film's post-credits scene, when Nick Fury revealed that there was a bigger universe of superheroes out there, except it wasn't, not really. We have seen plenty of heroes and villains rise, but it's mostly been set in the years after that fateful scene, with people with powers only really joining the Avengers, or fighting them. That's not exactly a universe full of heroes.

Thankfully, that is changing with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," a show that truly feels like it is set in a larger world filled with people with powers, not just big heroes and villains, but unimportant people, dweebs, idiots, jerks, and just bystanders.