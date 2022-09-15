She-Hulk Is At Its Best When It Lets The Supporting Cast Shine

Warning: minor spoilers below for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" may have kicked off with a shakier-than-normal start, but the nine-episode Disney+ series has gradually found its footing over time. Since this is technically Marvel Studios' first straight-up comedy, it took a minute for "She-Hulk" to establish its own voice, especially within its mandated superhero conceit.

But as so many great sitcoms have already proven, the key to a successful comedy all but lives on its ensemble. Sure, solid leads are a must, too — and Tatiana Maslany certainly throws her weight where she can — but not even a charismatic heroine can distract from a glaring identity crisis.

Fortunately, that ship seems to have largely sailed for "She-Hulk," and it has a lot to do with the series' refreshing secret weapon: the hilarious women in its supporting cast. The series got a major boost with the help of party girl Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) in episode 4, whose fantastic rapport with Wongers (Benedict Wong) completely stole the show. It was an inarguable high point for the series, and its fifth episode only continues the trend by featuring more of the female comics in its recurring cast.