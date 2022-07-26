She-Hulk Will Have The 'Most Annoying' MCU Villain, According To Jameela Jamil
Throughout the course of his appearances in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has squared off against Abomination, the Chitauri, a Leviathan, Loki, Fenris Wolf, various Outriders, and — oh yeah — Thanos himself. For the most part, all of his foes have been as big, mean, or powerful as the Green Goliath and put up a heck of a fight. In the eternal debate between brains versus brawn, the Incredible Hulk's sheer strength has typically come out on top ... until the emergence of Professor Hulk in "Avengers: Endgame" finally bridged that gap and allowed him to come up with a new way to defeat the villainous Mad Titan.
The arrival of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in "She-Hulk" will undoubtedly showcase even more feats that the superpowered members of the Banner family are capable of, particularly in light of the newest trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con. Rather than punching her way through every situation (which she very much could, don't get me wrong!), Banner's more restrained cousin will attempt to use her expert knowledge of the law to her advantage. Think Saul Goodman, but with slightly more noble goals in mind.
In any case, She-Hulk's far different interests will require a villain to match. Glimpsed sparingly in the recent footage, that antagonist will take the form of Jameela Jamil's Titania. We've seen the two come to blows in a certain courtroom sequence, but the actor maintains that won't be the full extent of her villainous superpowers.
Jennifer Walters, may I introduce you to the "most annoying" villain you'll ever meet?
You won't like her when she's ... annoying?
Those who've been watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the beginning need little reminder that, for as popular as this franchise has been, its success mostly comes despite the many villains who have come and gone, not because of them. Previously-unknown heroes have practically become overnight sensations, but it almost feels like that came at the cost of some sort of monkey's paw curling that sentenced countless promising villains to a disappointing and one-dimensional fate.
That's why it's so exciting to hear that the villain of "She-Hulk" just might take a completely different form from any others we've seen in the MCU thus far. If you ask me, the idea of villains just trying to out-punch the good guy has gotten a little stale. Welcome to the era of annoying the superhero to death!
That's the (somewhat joking) response provided by "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil, who will play the villainous Titania. Here's what the actor had to say in an interview with ScreenRant:
"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually. I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."
At this point, the mere promise of personality and actual tension with the protagonist is enough to get me on board. "She-Hulk" will debut on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.