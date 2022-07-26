She-Hulk Will Have The 'Most Annoying' MCU Villain, According To Jameela Jamil

Throughout the course of his appearances in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has squared off against Abomination, the Chitauri, a Leviathan, Loki, Fenris Wolf, various Outriders, and — oh yeah — Thanos himself. For the most part, all of his foes have been as big, mean, or powerful as the Green Goliath and put up a heck of a fight. In the eternal debate between brains versus brawn, the Incredible Hulk's sheer strength has typically come out on top ... until the emergence of Professor Hulk in "Avengers: Endgame" finally bridged that gap and allowed him to come up with a new way to defeat the villainous Mad Titan.

The arrival of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in "She-Hulk" will undoubtedly showcase even more feats that the superpowered members of the Banner family are capable of, particularly in light of the newest trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con. Rather than punching her way through every situation (which she very much could, don't get me wrong!), Banner's more restrained cousin will attempt to use her expert knowledge of the law to her advantage. Think Saul Goodman, but with slightly more noble goals in mind.

In any case, She-Hulk's far different interests will require a villain to match. Glimpsed sparingly in the recent footage, that antagonist will take the form of Jameela Jamil's Titania. We've seen the two come to blows in a certain courtroom sequence, but the actor maintains that won't be the full extent of her villainous superpowers.

Jennifer Walters, may I introduce you to the "most annoying" villain you'll ever meet?