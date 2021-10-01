She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Teases Her New Look As Titania

You may be wondering, just who is this Titania, besides some comics character with disproportionately large physical features? Well, we delved into Titania's comics history back in June, and it's clear that the MCU will need to make some modifications to her origin story in order to incorporate her.

In the comics, Titania got her powers from Doctor Doom on a planet called Battleworld. You can't make this stuff up. Jim Shooter, writer and onetime editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics (and Titania's creator), already did in the 1980s. He and artists Mike Zeck and Bob Layton introduced Titania during the 12-issue "Secret Wars" miniseries.

Titania started out as a simple Earth girl who was bullied, but Doctor Doom bulked her up with energy from an alien storm. Odds are, the "She-Hulk" streaming series from Marvel Studios will lean back into her roots as an Earth girl, and not so much her history as a well-endowed Battleworld combatant. It's supposed to be a half-hour legal comedy and we have no indication that it will be leaving the courtroom for other planets like an "Avengers" movie. That doesn't preclude it from having women with orange hair, though.

As you can see from the tweet above, Jamil's hair is now looking very orange. She herself is an advocate for body positivity, so don't expect to see her parading around with the same impossible attributes as Titania in the comics.

As we noted in June, she's "even gone so far as to label certain female celebrities as 'double agents of the patriarchy' for promoting unhealthy body image." She's also against airbrushing of images, so the one above is pure Jamil.

"She-Hulk" is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.