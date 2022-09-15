She-Hulk's Sneaker Collection Includes Easter Eggs For X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool & More

As you can see in the image above, Pug's collection includes sneakers based on heroes and villains that we have yet to meet in the MCU, like The Thing and Deadpool, alongside a few familiar costumes. While we've seen more sleek and updated versions of superhero looks throughout the MCU, these shoes go old school and stick to classic costumes from the comics, like Hawkeye's pink and purple outfit. While some of these kicks were challenging to identify, here are all the superhero sneakers we spotted:

Cyclops

Cable

Vision

Namor

Green Goblin

The Thing

Gambit

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Ghost Rider

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Black Panther

Moon Knight

Captain America

Iron Man

Captain Marvel

Hulk

Speedball

Electro

Hawkeye

Ms. Marvel

Silver Surfer

Thor

Falcon

Nova

Leap-Frog

Juggernaut

This long list of exciting names is probably not a concrete indicator that they are coming to the MCU anytime soon. It should probably be taken at face value as just a neat nod to the source material. Those characters that have not made it to their debut yet, and outside of names like Nova or Deadpool, there is no way to confirm any suspicions.

However, it does seem like the MCU is starting to have a lot of fun with these teases, without worrying too much about messing with MCU canon. I'd argue a credits sequence like this would have Kevin Feige knocking on your door a few years ago, but "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" freely throws out references to iconic heroes and villains from the comics, even if they aren't established in this universe just yet.

"She-Hulk" episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+.