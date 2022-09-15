She-Hulk Finally Addresses A Long-Unanswered Question In The MCU

This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

At the halfway mark of its first season, it's become clear that "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" prides itself on being a down-to-earth approach to the grandest parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While other projects tend to play on a much bigger canvas, the latest Disney+ series attempts to paint a clear picture of what life is like for the average person in this dense superhero world, giving the MCU an opportunity to fill out the details we'd never get to see otherwise. And in the latest episode of "She-Hulk," the series finally explores a question that has been on the minds of many MCU fans since its inception.

We may be familiar with how some of the Avengers have gotten their superhero suits, but what about other, smaller heroes in the MCU? Do they all go to one person to get their costumes made? The answer to that question has just arrived in "She-Hulk." When it's time for Jennifer Walters and her friends to look for clothes that fit her shape-shifting powers, the show introduces an all-new character to the MCU.