Who Are The Thunderbolts? A Guide To Each Member Of The Newest Marvel Team

During Marvel Studios' presentation at this year's D23 Expo, Kevin Feige and co. showed plenty of exciting footage and made some major announcements. One of the biggest revelations from the panel was the official line up for the team featured in "Thunderbolts."

The Phase Five finale, written by "Black Widow" scribe Eric Pearson and directed by "Robot & Frank" filmmaker Jake Schreier, is being called Marvel's answer to "The Suicide Squad." Like DC's reluctant team of villains, the Thunderbolts are also a collection of rogues dabbling in super heroics. However, they started as a front for the Masters of Evil to pose as heroes during a time when the Avengers were presumed dead. Eventually, rather than real villains, the team was made up of reformed evil-doers and other figures looking for redemption. And that seems to be the version we're going to see in the MCU.

Thanks to /Film's Ethan Anderton, who's on the ground at D23, we know exactly who will make up the roster of this debuting team. And as a refresher for True Believers, we'll go down the list and jog your memory so can know the ins and outs of these heavy hitters ahead of their big screen debut as a unit. After all, you can't know the players without a program, right? Without further ado, here's the starting line up for your live-action Thunderbolts!