Thunderbolts, Marvel's Answer To The Suicide Squad, Has Found Its Director

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand with new individual franchises despite having a great deal to get through in Phase 4 and beyond already. To that end, it has been confirmed that a long-rumored "Thunderbolts" project is moving forward at Marvel Studios. What's more, it is going to be a movie — not a TV show on Disney+ — and a director has been tapped to head up the adaptation.

According to Deadline, Jake Schreier ("Robot & Frank") has been tapped to direct the "Thunderbolts" movie. Plot details largely remain under wraps but it is said to revolve around a group of bad guys who are carrying out missions on behalf of the government. If that sounds familiar, it's because this group, in the pages of Marvel Comics, largely serves as an answer to DC's "Suicide Squad." So, broad strokes, there will probably be some similarities there. Eric Pearson ("Black Widow") is set to pen the screenplay and the outlet reports that filming is expected to begin next summer.

No character details were confirmed at this time but it's expected that several characters who have already appeared in the MCU will be getting in on the action. Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) were all named as possibilities. The outlet also notes that Marvel is looking to certain actors to keep their schedules clear.