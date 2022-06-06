Superhero Bits: Deadpool 3 Is Absolutely R-Rated, A New Ms. Marvel Poster & More

It remains woefully unclear as to when we will see Wyatt Russell again in the MCU as John Walker, aka the failed Captain America replacement known as U.S. Agent. He appeared as a major character in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and was offered something of a redemption arc in the show's finale, so it seems likely he'll show up again somewhere, someday. Russell, in speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, couldn't shed much light on things, but did express an eagerness to suit back up:

"I really enjoy playing the character and my experience working with Marvel was an unbelievable working experience and collaborative, working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and Kari Skogland. The teams they have there are unbelievable, it's why they make great things. So, anytime I get the opportunity or hear about the chance to reprise a character or work for Marvel again, it's very exciting because the people are wonderful. So, hopefully, I'll get to do it again. We'll see."

At the very least, it doesn't seem like it would be tough to get him to sign on the dotted line.