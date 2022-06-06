Superhero Bits: Deadpool 3 Is Absolutely R-Rated, A New Ms. Marvel Poster & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Deadpool 3" may well still be R-rated under Disney's roof.
"Marvel's Spider-Man" is finally coming to PC.
The Rock continues to tease the "Black Adam" trailer.
Marvel's "Blade" gets a cinematographer.
All that and more!
Bloodshot figure is on the way
The folks at Threezero have offered a little tease of their upcoming "Bloodshot" figure based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. At the time of this writing, precious little has been revealed other than the above image on Instagram, but we can see this is more faithful to the comics than it is Vin Diesel's 2020 movie based on the hero (which somehow might get a sequel). No word yet on how much this is going to set you back or when pre-orders will go live, but stay tuned for more info in the near future.
Batman: Failsafe interview with Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez
Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez are set to usher in a new era for DC's flagship "Batman" title with issue #125, set to publish in July. The creative duo is apparently in it for the long haul, and they have big plans for the iconic hero. We get a little taste of those plans in the above interview, which was published recently by the official DC YouTube channel. For those who have been looking for an excuse to get into (or perhaps back into) "Batman" comics, this issue may well be a good jumping entry point.
Wyatt Russell is ready and waiting to return to Marvel as U.S. Agent
It remains woefully unclear as to when we will see Wyatt Russell again in the MCU as John Walker, aka the failed Captain America replacement known as U.S. Agent. He appeared as a major character in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and was offered something of a redemption arc in the show's finale, so it seems likely he'll show up again somewhere, someday. Russell, in speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, couldn't shed much light on things, but did express an eagerness to suit back up:
"I really enjoy playing the character and my experience working with Marvel was an unbelievable working experience and collaborative, working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and Kari Skogland. The teams they have there are unbelievable, it's why they make great things. So, anytime I get the opportunity or hear about the chance to reprise a character or work for Marvel again, it's very exciting because the people are wonderful. So, hopefully, I'll get to do it again. We'll see."
At the very least, it doesn't seem like it would be tough to get him to sign on the dotted line.
Marvel's Spider-Man is finally coming to PC
Initially released in 2018, "Marvel's Spider-Man" was quite the gift to fans of superheroes who also happen to love playing video games. The only unfortunate part of the whole deal is that the game was exclusive to PlayStation, as is also the case with "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" and the upcoming "Wolverine" game. Xbox s**t the bed on that one. Anyway, the good news is that the remastered version of the game is finally making its way to PC, opening up a great deal of accessibility to a ton of new players out there. The above trailer isn't really anything new, other than announcing that this is indeed happening, with the release date set for August 12, 2022. But it's good information to have for all you PC gamers out there.
The Blade reboot now has a cinematographer
The "Blade" reboot is quietly coming along behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. Reporter Will Mavity has revealed that cinematographer Damian Garcia ("Narcos: Mexico") has boarded the much-anticipated project. Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight") is still set to star in the lead role, with Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods") also on board. Bassam Tariq ("Mogul Mowgli") is in the director's chair, but there's no word yet on when filming will begin. Even so, it's starting to feel increasingly like cameras will get rolling before year's end.
The Rock gives a peek behind the scenes of Black Adam
Rage against the dying of the light..— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 4, 2022
Final work week of finishing touches for BLACK ADAM⚡️with my director, Jaume Collet-Serra.
Our World Premiere Trailer drops JUNE 8th.
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.#BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/7txi7nMjqV
"Black Adam" has been undergoing seemingly significant reshoots for the past few weeks, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been offering little glimpses behind the curtain here and there. In this case, he has offered a few more black and white images of him in costume as the crew is putting the finishing touches on said reshoots alongside "Jungle Cruise" director Jaume Collett-Serra. One of the big things here, for those who may not already know, is that the trailer is set to drop this Wednesday, so be on the lookout. We'll be sure to bring it your way as soon as it arrives.
Rejoice! Deadpool 3 will be R-rated
There has been much confusion regarding "Deadpool 3" in the four years since "Deadpool 2" hit theaters, mostly because of the three years that have passed since the Disney/Fox merger closed. Well, the good news is that writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on the first two films, recently told The Playlist that the sequel will "absolutely" be R-rated despite being under Disney's roof. Reese had this to say to the outlet on that very topic:
"They're not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never, I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R-[rated], and we're proceeding as if it's R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change."
Ryan Reynolds is slated to return as the title character, with Shawny Levy ("Free Guy") on board to direct. No release date has been set.
Ms. Marvel gets a new poster
Kamala Khan IS Ms. Marvel. ⚡️— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 6, 2022
Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. @MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Doaly. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/HNRZcb0NWj
Lastly, the folks at Marvel have revealed a colorful new poster for "Ms. Marvel" ahead of the show's debut later this week. The stylish artwork comes from Doaly who, taking to Twitter, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to create this piece:
"Such a proud moment to of created this poster for Ms. Marvel, the MCUs first South Asian superhero. Feeling blessed and grateful, this one's for my daughter to show her brown girls can save the world."
The premiere episode of "Ms. Marvel" drops on Disney+ on Wednesday.