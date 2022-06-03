Kevin Feige Explains Why Ms. Marvel Needed To Be A TV Show

With the first episode of "Ms. Marvel" airing on June 8, many MCU fans may be wondering what was behind the choice to give Iman Vellani's debut performance as Kamala Khan the small-screen treatment first. In today's press conference for the upcoming show, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige was happy to explain the creative decision:

"When Disney+ came around, it gave us the opportunity to do what we really wanted to do, which was tell her full story in six episodes, and then have her transition into a feature."

With multiple MCU movies coming out each year, Disney+ has played a valuable role in allowing Marvel to introduce new heroes into their cinematic universe without overloading their intended audience. The choice to make "Ms. Marvel" a TV show first wasn't just made for current fans' sakes, but in an attempt to bring outside viewers into the fold.

"I want people who have never even considered watching a Marvel Studios production before to be excited and watch this show," said Feige. One forty-minute episode at a time is a much smaller commitment than heading out to the theaters for a two-and-a-half-hour film; the ease in which a casual viewer could get into the show helps make it a perfect hook to reel the more skeptical-of-Marvel viewers in for the long-term.