Superhero Bits: Ms. Marvel Gets A Poster And Premiere Date, Jaden Smith MCU Rumors Heat Up & More

One of the more popular fan castings out there on the ol' internet for some time is seeing former "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe taking over as Wolverine in the MCU. There is no reason to believe this is any more than mere fan casting at this point, but while walking the red carpet at this year's SXSW for his new movie "The Lost City," the actor spoke with Phase Zero about the suggestion, casting doubt on whether Marvel Studios would actually look to him to take over for Hugh Jackman.

"So many people come up to me like, 'Hey man, I heard the Wolverine news, that's really cool.' And I'm like, 'Mate, it's not, I don't know anything about it.' Like, I appreciate that somebody has clearly gone, 'Wolverine is actually short in the comic books, we should get a short guy to do it.' But I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterward, but who knows. Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Sounds like the ball is in your court, Mr. Feige.