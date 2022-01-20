Superhero Bits: A Big Moon Knight Easter Egg, Tim Roth Talks She-Hulk & More

"She-Hulk" is arriving on Disney+ sometime this year and, aside from bringing the Hulk's lawyer cousin into the MCU fold, we are also going to see more of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. Not only that, but Tim Roth is going to make his return to the universe as Abomination/Emil Blonsky for the first time since 2008 when he appeared in "The Incredible Hulk." Speaking with Uproxx, the actor expressed his surprise at getting the call to return:

"Well, honestly, it totally surprised me. I went in to chat with Kevin Feige and he said, 'I've got an idea. Come in.' Really? Really? Because the original thing that I did, when I did that first Incredible Hulk movie, was I just did it for my kids."

Roth also noted that this was even technically before "Iron Man" as the movie that started the MCU hadn't even come out yet, so it was very early days. Speaking further, the actor expressed his fondness for working with both Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany, who is playing Jessica Walters/She-Hulk.